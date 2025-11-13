Left Menu

Bengal's Battle Against Ghost Voters: A Unique Identification Challenge

In West Bengal, a discrepancy has been identified in Aadhaar card records, revealing 34 lakh deceased cardholders and 13 lakh individuals who never had an Aadhaar card. This was disclosed during a meeting aimed at rectifying electoral rolls through coordination between UIDAI and election officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-11-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 08:58 IST
Bengal's Battle Against Ghost Voters: A Unique Identification Challenge
  • Country:
  • India

Reports from West Bengal indicate a significant issue with Aadhaar card records, showing that approximately 34 lakh cardholders have been marked as deceased since the introduction of the identity card in 2009, according to UIDAI officials.

Further findings reveal that around 13 lakh residents who never held an Aadhaar card have also passed away, complicating the ongoing effort to cleanse electoral rolls. This information emerged during a recent meeting between UIDAI and the state's Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

Efforts are underway to rectify the impact of ghost and deceased voters on electoral rolls, with Booth Level Officers conducting door-to-door verifications. The exercise aims to eliminate these inaccuracies by December 9, under strict scrutiny by Electoral Registration Officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Exercise Trishul: A Testament to India's Tri-Service Synergy

Exercise Trishul: A Testament to India's Tri-Service Synergy

 India
2
US Sanctions Target Iran's Ballistic Ambitions with Focus on Global Networks

US Sanctions Target Iran's Ballistic Ambitions with Focus on Global Networks

 United States
3
Shutdown Showdown: Government Restart Amid Ongoing Tensions

Shutdown Showdown: Government Restart Amid Ongoing Tensions

 Global
4
Norwegian Soccer Star's Future at Risk Amid Video Scandal

Norwegian Soccer Star's Future at Risk Amid Video Scandal

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025