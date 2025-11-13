Sanitation Workers' Struggle Intensifies Against DMK Government

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan has leveled accusations against the DMK government, alleging deceit towards Chennai's sanitation workers who are battling for their livelihoods.

These workers have been on strike since August 1, demanding the regularization of their services and opposing the privatization of solid waste management in the Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka zones under the Greater Chennai Corporation. Murugan criticized the state government for its reluctance to meet the workers' demands.

Highlighting the ongoing protests, Murugan mocked the DMK's announcement of providing free meals to sanitation workers starting November 15, calling it a mere façade. He also critiqued the government's free breakfast scheme for school children, questioning its sustainability.

