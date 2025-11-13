Sanitation Workers' Struggle Intensifies Against DMK Government
Union Minister L Murugan criticized the DMK government for allegedly deceiving sanitation workers in Chennai. The workers have been protesting since August 1, demanding regularization of services and opposing the privatization of waste management in select zones. Murugan condemned the government's free meal announcement as a mere publicity stunt.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan has leveled accusations against the DMK government, alleging deceit towards Chennai's sanitation workers who are battling for their livelihoods.
These workers have been on strike since August 1, demanding the regularization of their services and opposing the privatization of solid waste management in the Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka zones under the Greater Chennai Corporation. Murugan criticized the state government for its reluctance to meet the workers' demands.
Highlighting the ongoing protests, Murugan mocked the DMK's announcement of providing free meals to sanitation workers starting November 15, calling it a mere façade. He also critiqued the government's free breakfast scheme for school children, questioning its sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
People's Roar Against Medical College Privatization Echoes Across Andhra Pradesh
YSRCP Launches Statewide Protests Against Medical College Privatization
HellermannTyton Expands in India with New Chennai Facility
Hiranandani Communities Pioneers Senior Living in Chennai
HellermannTyton Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Hub in Chennai