Tariff Talks: Swiss-U.S. Negotiations Enter Crucial Phase

Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin is meeting U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to negotiate reduced tariffs imposed by President Trump. Switzerland is close to securing a deal to cut tariffs from 39% to 15%, potentially preserving thousands of jobs and boosting economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:50 IST
In an effort to mitigate the impact of crippling U.S. tariffs, Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin is heading to Washington for crucial trade discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The negotiations aim to reduce the current 39% import tariffs on Swiss goods imposed by President Donald Trump last August.

Parmelin, accompanied by Helene Budliger-Artieda from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, has expressed optimism about reaching an agreement. Sources indicate that a potential reduction of tariffs to 15% is on the table, which could avert significant job losses in Switzerland's key export sectors.

Analysts like Hans Gersbach of the KOF Economic Institute highlight that lowering tariffs would bolster Swiss economic growth, currently forecasted at 0.9% for 2026. This reduction could help restore growth rates above 1%, offering a much-needed reprieve for the Swiss economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

