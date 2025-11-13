Left Menu

Cross-Border ATM Heists: Dutch Bandits Defy Borders

Dutch criminal groups have been targeting ATMs in Germany and Austria, prompted by a high demand for cash and an easier escape route via Germany’s highways. The crackdown on these attacks in Germany has led to a decline, while Austria faces a surge, highlighting a shift in criminal focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:32 IST
Cross-Border ATM Heists: Dutch Bandits Defy Borders

In a twist on traditional bank heists, Dutch gangs have been crossing borders to target ATMs in Germany and Austria. These attacks have exploited both the European penchant for cash transactions and the extensive highway systems that facilitate quick getaways.

German police efforts to tackle this crime wave have resulted in a significant decline in incidents, dropping to 115 attacks this year compared to 496 in 2022. However, the issue has now shifted to Austria, where ATM-related crimes have doubled, signifying a new hotspot.

This surge in Austrian attacks has been dubbed a 'squeezing-out effect' attributed to intensified security measures in Germany. International cooperation among law enforcement authorities has become pivotal in addressing this cross-border crime phenomenon.

TRENDING

1
CRPF's Historic Northeast Parade: A First for Guwahati

CRPF's Historic Northeast Parade: A First for Guwahati

 India
2
Bihar's Ballot Battle: The Decisive Countdown

Bihar's Ballot Battle: The Decisive Countdown

 India
3
Kerala Education Minister Rejects Blame Amidst Funding Freeze Controversy

Kerala Education Minister Rejects Blame Amidst Funding Freeze Controversy

 India
4
Rohtas DM Denies RJD Allegations of EVM Misconduct in Sasaram

Rohtas DM Denies RJD Allegations of EVM Misconduct in Sasaram

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025