Cross-Border ATM Heists: Dutch Bandits Defy Borders

In a twist on traditional bank heists, Dutch gangs have been crossing borders to target ATMs in Germany and Austria. These attacks have exploited both the European penchant for cash transactions and the extensive highway systems that facilitate quick getaways.

German police efforts to tackle this crime wave have resulted in a significant decline in incidents, dropping to 115 attacks this year compared to 496 in 2022. However, the issue has now shifted to Austria, where ATM-related crimes have doubled, signifying a new hotspot.

This surge in Austrian attacks has been dubbed a 'squeezing-out effect' attributed to intensified security measures in Germany. International cooperation among law enforcement authorities has become pivotal in addressing this cross-border crime phenomenon.