Balochistan's Connectivity Cut Amid Security Concerns

The Balochistan province in Pakistan has suspended mobile internet services, except in Quetta, and closed schools in the Cantonment area due to security alerts. Travel on a section of the National Highway N-70 is also halted until November 14. Authorities are ensuring implementation of these measures.

Mobile internet services in Balochistan, Pakistan, have been halted, sparing only the capital Quetta, as security concerns loom. The suspension will last until November 16, following a security alert from the Home Department, as reported on Wednesday.

Additionally, travel on the Loralai section of National Highway N-70 is suspended for all transport until November 14. This decision arose from security alerts and current conditions, according to officials.

Schools in Quetta's Cantonment area have shut down till November 16 over security threats, and even users in Quetta are complaining of internet disruptions since Wednesday, despite being exempt. Authorities are pressing for immediate enforcement of these restrictions and seeking alternative solutions for the public.

