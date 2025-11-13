CRPF's Historic Northeast Parade: A First for Guwahati

For the first time, the annual parade of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is set to be held in Guwahati, marking a significant event for the northeastern region. The parade is anticipated to take place in early 2026, according to the Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted preliminary discussions on the event's logistics with high-ranking officials, including CRPF's Director General G P Singh. These talks were held at the Lok Sewa Bhawan to ensure smooth planning and execution.

This move highlights the strategic importance of Assam and the Northeast in national celebrations and security endeavors. The decision is seen as a step towards greater inclusivity and representation of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)