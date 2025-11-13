Left Menu

Family Feud at Funeral Turns Fatal in Baghpat

A 40-year-old man named Nafees was tragically killed by his relatives during his mother's funeral in Baghpat. The incident was the result of a long-standing family feud stemming from Nafees's marriage to his cousin's wife. Police have arrested one suspect and are seeking additional suspects.

A 40-year-old man was brutally killed by family members over an unresolved family dispute while attending his mother's funeral in Baghpat, police reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Jhankar Gali, Eidgah area, Baghpat on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Nafees, reportedly married his cousin's wife after eloping with her six years ago, which incited ongoing tension with his relatives.

Upon hearing of his mother Maksudi's passing, Nafees came from Saharanpur to pay his respects. Tragically, post-funeral, his cousins, joined by their sons and son-in-law, allegedly attacked Nafees, ultimately killing him by forcibly striking him with bricks. Law enforcement intervened, pronouncing him dead at the hospital. Police have filed a First Information Report against six suspected individuals, successfully arresting main accused Mohsin, while the search for the others continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

