CCTV Footage Unveils Key Suspect in Delhi Blast
New CCTV footage reveals Dr. Umar Nabi, the main suspect in the Delhi blast, near a mosque close to Ramlila Maidan. The explosion occurred at 6:52 pm near the Red Fort, killing 13 and injuring several. Footage aligns Nabi at crucial locations in Delhi on the day of the incident.
Footage released on Thursday shows Dr. Umar Nabi, the main suspect in the Delhi explosion, walking near Ramlila Maidan on the day of the blast, police confirmed.
Captured by CCTV, Nabi turns toward the camera, briefly revealing his face. Police believe he visited a nearby mosque shortly before the deadly attack.
Monday evening's explosion at 6:52 pm near the Red Fort resulted in 13 deaths and multiple injuries, with extensive damage to vehicles. Authorities have placed Nabi at significant locations in the hours leading up to the incident via multiple CCTV clips.
