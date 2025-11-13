CCTV Footage Unveils Key Suspect in Delhi Blast

Footage released on Thursday shows Dr. Umar Nabi, the main suspect in the Delhi explosion, walking near Ramlila Maidan on the day of the blast, police confirmed.

Captured by CCTV, Nabi turns toward the camera, briefly revealing his face. Police believe he visited a nearby mosque shortly before the deadly attack.

Monday evening's explosion at 6:52 pm near the Red Fort resulted in 13 deaths and multiple injuries, with extensive damage to vehicles. Authorities have placed Nabi at significant locations in the hours leading up to the incident via multiple CCTV clips.