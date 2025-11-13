Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Japan's Controversial Taiwan Statement

China's foreign ministry issued a stern demand on Thursday, urging Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to retract her controversial remarks regarding Taiwan. The comments, deemed 'egregious' by Beijing, have escalated diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Last week, Takaichi generated a diplomatic dispute with China during a parliamentary session by suggesting that a Chinese military intervention in Taiwan would pose a 'survival-threatening situation.' Such an event, she hinted, could compel Tokyo to consider a military response.

Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian addressed the media, emphasizing China's discontent with Takaichi's statements. Despite China's strong protests, Takaichi has yet to retract her remarks. Beijing has called on Japan to rectify its stance immediately to avoid further escalation.