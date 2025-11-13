Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Ex-CM's Son at the Apex of Syndicate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 61.20 crore linked to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, in the state's liquor scam. Chaitanya, alleged as the syndicate's apex, is accused of using scam proceeds for real estate ventures, declaring them as legal assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant action against Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, by provisionally attaching assets worth Rs 61.20 crore. The move comes in connection with a massive liquor scam investigation in the state.

Assets attached include 364 pieces of residential plots and agricultural land valued at Rs 59.96 crore, along with movable properties comprising bank balances and fixed deposits worth Rs 1.24 crore. The ED's inquiry is based on an FIR registered by ACB/EOW, Raipur, under various sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Chaitanya Baghel is positioned at the top of the liquor syndicate, leveraging his status as the former CM's son to maintain control over financial aspects of the scam. The ED's findings indicate Chaitanya utilized the illicit proceeds in his real estate project, projecting them as legitimate assets. He and others involved have faced arrest, with this attachment adding to previous actions totaling Rs 215 crore in value.

