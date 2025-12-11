Left Menu

EU Freezes Russian Central Bank Assets for Long-term Stability

The European Union (EU) governments have commenced the process of freezing Russian central bank assets in Europe for the long-term. This strategic move aims to eliminate the need for biannual votes on maintaining the freeze and to potentially utilize these funds to support Ukraine amidst ongoing economic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:42 IST
EU Freezes Russian Central Bank Assets for Long-term Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union (EU) governments initiated a strategic process on Thursday to impose a long-term freeze on Russian central bank assets immobilized within Europe.

This decision, requiring a qualified majority of EU governments, is to circumvent the necessity of revisiting the freeze every six months. Moreover, this step could facilitate the use of these assets to bolster Ukraine's economy.

The Danish Presidency announced that COREPER, comprising EU ambassadors in Brussels, has approved an Art. 122-proposal revision, allowing a formal Council decision through a written procedure expected by the end of the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025