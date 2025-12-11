EU Freezes Russian Central Bank Assets for Long-term Stability

European Union (EU) governments initiated a strategic process on Thursday to impose a long-term freeze on Russian central bank assets immobilized within Europe.

This decision, requiring a qualified majority of EU governments, is to circumvent the necessity of revisiting the freeze every six months. Moreover, this step could facilitate the use of these assets to bolster Ukraine's economy.

The Danish Presidency announced that COREPER, comprising EU ambassadors in Brussels, has approved an Art. 122-proposal revision, allowing a formal Council decision through a written procedure expected by the end of the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)