Mysterious Madrassa Links: Youths in Terror Probe

In a dramatic development, two youths from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), shedding light on alleged terrorist connections extending across several states.

The individuals, Azad Suleman Sheikh and Mohammad Suhail Khan, were former pupils at a madrassa in Budhana, according to police sources and the madrassa's head, Maulana Daud.

As investigations continue, the institution distances itself from any unlawful activities, and the youths' families maintain their innocence amidst escalating cross-state inquiries.

