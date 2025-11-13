Left Menu

Mysterious Madrassa Links: Youths in Terror Probe

Two youths from Uttar Pradesh, previously linked to a madrassa, were arrested by Gujarat ATS over alleged terrorism ties. Their formal religious education was confirmed by the madrassa head, asserting no unlawful activities. Families claim innocence, and investigations are escalating across states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar/Moradabad | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:15 IST
Mysterious Madrassa Links: Youths in Terror Probe
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic development, two youths from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), shedding light on alleged terrorist connections extending across several states.

The individuals, Azad Suleman Sheikh and Mohammad Suhail Khan, were former pupils at a madrassa in Budhana, according to police sources and the madrassa's head, Maulana Daud.

As investigations continue, the institution distances itself from any unlawful activities, and the youths' families maintain their innocence amidst escalating cross-state inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Tightens: Pakistan Protects Sri Lankan Cricket Amid Rising Threats

Security Tightens: Pakistan Protects Sri Lankan Cricket Amid Rising Threats

 Global
2
Bihar on the Brink: High-Stakes Vote Count to Determine Assembly Outcome

Bihar on the Brink: High-Stakes Vote Count to Determine Assembly Outcome

 India
3
Nigeria Halts 15% Import Duty on Petrol and Diesel Amid Year-End Holiday Prep

Nigeria Halts 15% Import Duty on Petrol and Diesel Amid Year-End Holiday Pre...

 Global
4
France Rugby Team Roster Set for Autumn Series Clash Against Fiji

France Rugby Team Roster Set for Autumn Series Clash Against Fiji

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025