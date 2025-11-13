Left Menu

Massive Fraud: Trader Duped in Multi-Crore Mobile Phone Scam

Four individuals have been charged with defrauding a trader of Rs 2.75 crore under the pretense of exporting mobile phones. The accused, mainly from Rajasthan, allegedly deceived the trader by failing to export iPhones as promised or return the substantial sum paid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police have filed charges against four individuals accused of defrauding a trader of Rs 2.75 crore. The scheme involved a fake promise to export mobile phones, as confirmed by officials on Thursday.

The complaint, lodged by a 49-year-old trader at Panvel Town police station, alleges that the financial loss occurred between August of last year and recently. The trader believed the accused, three of whom are from Rajasthan, would export 600 iPhones on his behalf.

However, the accused neither completed the export nor returned the money, leading to allegations of a complex cheating operation. A thorough investigation is currently underway, according to police officials.

