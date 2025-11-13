The Red Fort Tragedy: Dr Umar Nabi's Fateful Journey

The meticulous movements of Dr Umar Nabi, the accused in the Red Fort blast that took 13 lives, have been mapped out by the Delhi Police. A sophisticated route took him from Haryana to Delhi, recorded by over 50 CCTV cameras, revealing his careful attempt to evade detection during the journey.

On the day of the incident, Nabi was caught leaving Faridabad, making several stops along the way, including a mosque and roadside eateries. His planned route through smaller roads and crowded areas shows not only an effort to confuse surveillance but possibly to understand crowd dynamics before the attack.

DNA analysis confirmed Dr Umar Nabi's presence at the site, establishing his role in the devastating attack, as he reportedly received radicalization over the past two years. His methodical approach, captured meticulously through varied surveillance, paints a chilling picture of the events leading up to the tragedy.