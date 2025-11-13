Congress Demands Action Amid Haryana's Crisis

A delegation from Haryana's Congress unit approached Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Thursday, submitting a memorandum that highlighted several pressing issues impacting the state and urging prompt government intervention.

Led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rao Narender Singh, Congress leaders cited critical concerns such as extensive crop damage due to recent heavy rains, a rising crime rate, and unfair pricing in agricultural markets. They called for specific compensation for farmers and expressed fears over transparency and systemic irregularities.

The party also demanded investigations into fertilizer shortages and questioned the government's role in maintaining law and order, particularly as organized crime escalates. The memorandum called for impartial investigations into police officer suicides, emphasizing the need for accountability and safety for Haryana's citizens.

