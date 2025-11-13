Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Afghan Nationals Involved in Suicide Bombings in Pakistan

Two suicide bombings in Pakistan this week were carried out by Afghan nationals, according to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. One attack in Islamabad resulted in 12 deaths, while another targeted a military school in South Waziristan. Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan remain tense amid accusations of cross-border militancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:56 IST
Tensions surged between Pakistan and Afghanistan following recent suicide bombings in Pakistan carried out by Afghan nationals, according to Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The minister revealed in a televised parliament session that both bombers involved in the attacks were identified as Afghan.

One of the devastating attacks occurred in Islamabad, where a suicide bomber detonated explosives near a police patrol outside a lower court on Tuesday, claiming 12 lives and injuring 27. Meanwhile, a second bomber targeted a military school in South Waziristan on Monday, resulting in three fatalities.

Recent incidents have exacerbated already strained Pakistan-Afghanistan relations; Islamabad has long accused Kabul of harboring militants. Despite Afghanistan's denials, border skirmishes last month resulted in numerous casualties, further intensifying the discord.

