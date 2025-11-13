Major Drug Bust: 15 Kg of Methamphetamine Seized Near Manipur Border

A joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police resulted in the recovery of 15 kg of methamphetamine tablets in Saitual district, close to the Manipur border. The operation, conducted on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, targeted a suspicious vehicle near Ngopa village.

Security forces intercepted the vehicle, uncovering the illegal shipment of methamphetamine, a potent and addictive drug banned in India, commonly referred to as 'ice' or 'crystal meth'. The authorities estimated the illegal drug haul to be worth Rs 45 crore.

Two individuals from Barpeta, Assam, were detained in connection with the drugs. The seized narcotics, along with the vehicle and suspects, have been transferred to Saitual police for further inquiry and legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)