Tensions Rise: Indian Fishermen Arrests Surge in Sri Lankan Waters

Sri Lankan authorities have apprehended at least 328 Indian fishermen this year, alongside the seizure of 41 trawlers, over allegations of illegal fishing in the country's territorial waters, Deputy Fisheries Minister Rathna Gamage announced on Thursday.

Gamage emphasized that operations aimed at curbing "illegal fishing" by Indian trawlers have intensified, with the arrests occurring at the international maritime border. The operations involve coordination between the Fisheries Ministry, the Navy, and the Police.

The Palk Strait remains a hotspot of contention between India and Sri Lanka, exacerbated by the perilous fishing strategies of foreign fishermen. The environmental impact and threat posed to local Sri Lankan fishermen underscore the pressing nature of this issue.

