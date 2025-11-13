Pakistan Reels From Tensions as Afghan Nationals Implicated in Suicide Bombings

In a chilling revelation, Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, confirmed that the man responsible for the devastating suicide bombing in Islamabad was an Afghan national. The attack, which unfurled on Tuesday at the entrance of a court in the G-11 area of the capital, tragically claimed at least 12 lives.

Speaking to the Senate, Naqvi emphasized that thorough investigations have led to the identification of the individuals behind the heinous attack. A notorious link was established between this attack and another assault on the Wana Cadet College earlier this week, also attributed to Afghan nationals. The minister reassured swift action against the perpetrators.

With tensions on the rise, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar accused the previous government and Taliban insurgents of exacerbating the country's security woes. Meanwhile, security forces have made significant headway in apprehending two suspects believed to be intimately involved in orchestrating the Islamabad attack.