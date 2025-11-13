Left Menu

Delhi Court Declares 14-Year Rigorous Sentence in Child Assault Case

A Delhi court sentenced a man to 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl, emphasizing the need for stern punishment in cases threatening societal norms. The judgment highlighted the crime's severe impact on the victim, awarding compensation alongside imprisonment.

In a decisive judgment, a Delhi court has sentenced a man to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl. The ruling, delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Gupta, underscores the judiciary's commitment to upholding moral standards by punishing crimes that disrupt societal harmony.

Special public prosecutor S K Bishnoi contended that the punishment must reflect the crime's severity, signaling a warning to potential offenders. The court rejected any notion of leniency, asserting that it would undermine the pain endured by the victim and public trust in the justice system.

Highlighting the extensive mental and emotional trauma inflicted on the young victim, the court awarded a compensation of Rs 10.5 lakh. The judgment is intended as a stern deterrent against such predatory behavior, affirming the need for justice in safeguarding community conscience.

