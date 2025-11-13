Left Menu

GST Fraud Network Busted: Two Arrested, Mastermind Still at Large

Police have arrested two men for allegedly creating fake GST-registered firms and fraudulently claiming Rs 11.79 crore Input Tax Credit using fabricated documents. The operation spread across multiple states involved manipulation of government portals. The alleged mastermind remains on the run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:08 IST
GST Fraud Network Busted: Two Arrested, Mastermind Still at Large
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in India have apprehended two men suspected of being part of a sophisticated inter-state network that established 10 fictitious GST-registered firms to illegally claim Rs 11.79 crore worth of Input Tax Credit (ITC).

The Cyberabad Police revealed that these fake businesses were created using forged documents and manipulated government portals for large-scale fraud, causing significant financial damage to the government. Arrests include a financial handler from Gujarat and a local accomplice, while the alleged mastermind from Delhi remains at large.

The accused utilized fake identification documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards, acquiring SIM cards to register the falsified firms on the GST portal. Bogus transactions amounting to Rs 53.73 crores were fabricated, showcasing a complex fraud involving fake E-Waybills with altered vehicle credentials.

TRENDING

1
Assam's Political Storm: Allegations and Alliances

Assam's Political Storm: Allegations and Alliances

 India
2
Australia Revamps Squad for Crucial Test Against Ireland

Australia Revamps Squad for Crucial Test Against Ireland

 Ireland
3
Maharashtra's New SOPs Strengthen Protection for Differently-Abled

Maharashtra's New SOPs Strengthen Protection for Differently-Abled

 India
4
Shiv Sena Strategizes for Maharashtra Local Elections

Shiv Sena Strategizes for Maharashtra Local Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025