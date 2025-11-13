Triumvirate of Deceit: EOW Cracks Down on High-Profile Bank Fraud

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has apprehended three culprits, including a company director, involved in defrauding a government bank of Rs 4 crore. The elaborate scheme involved forged documents related to a property in Dwarka to fraudulently secure a loan.

The individuals, identified as Jatin Prasad, Rajender Kumar alias Raja, and Sandeep Singh, orchestrated the scam by using fabricated ownership papers and identity documents. Sandeep Singh impersonated the legitimate property owner, Rahul Chaudhary, which facilitated his fraudulent appointment as a director in the company.

The illegally acquired funds were siphoned off through shell companies and personal accounts. The investigation, intensified by digital surveillance, revealed that around Rs 60 lakh was paid as a commission. The police continue their efforts to trace the residual financial trail.