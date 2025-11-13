Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Persistent Battle: The Mekedatu Dam Controversy

The Supreme Court has permitted Tamil Nadu to oppose the Mekedatu dam project before relevant authorities, countering misinformation about the Court's nod to Karnataka. Tamil Nadu remains steadfast in safeguarding its farmers' interests against Karnataka's dam proposal, highlighting consistent legal and political resistance since 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:35 IST
Tamil Nadu's Persistent Battle: The Mekedatu Dam Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed that the Tamil Nadu government is entitled to express its opposition to the Mekedatu dam project to responsible bodies, following objections over misleading claims that the Court had approved Karnataka's construction plans. Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan emphasized the state's unwavering stance on protecting farmers' interests.

Tracing the legal discourse from 2018, the Minister detailed Tamil Nadu's petitions that halted Karnataka's environmental assessments for the project. Significant political actions included the Assembly's unanimous resolution against the project and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's direct appeals to the Prime Minister.

Karnataka contends that the project won't impede Tamil Nadu's water rights. However, Tamil Nadu argues it contradicts the Cauvery Tribunal's final award and Supreme Court's order, threatening farmers during dry spells. Duraimurugan reiterated Tamil Nadu's determination against the dam, debunking claims of Supreme Court approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh Powers Ahead with Renewable Energy Investments

Andhra Pradesh Powers Ahead with Renewable Energy Investments

 India
2
Punjab Unveils Massive Rs 332 Crore Push for Rural Development

Punjab Unveils Massive Rs 332 Crore Push for Rural Development

 India
3
New Delhi Policy Offers Long-Overdue Jobs to 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims' Families

New Delhi Policy Offers Long-Overdue Jobs to 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims' Fa...

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Boosts Wellness Tourism with Expanded Ayurvedic Training

Himachal Pradesh Boosts Wellness Tourism with Expanded Ayurvedic Training

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025