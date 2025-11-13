Tamil Nadu's Persistent Battle: The Mekedatu Dam Controversy

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed that the Tamil Nadu government is entitled to express its opposition to the Mekedatu dam project to responsible bodies, following objections over misleading claims that the Court had approved Karnataka's construction plans. Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan emphasized the state's unwavering stance on protecting farmers' interests.

Tracing the legal discourse from 2018, the Minister detailed Tamil Nadu's petitions that halted Karnataka's environmental assessments for the project. Significant political actions included the Assembly's unanimous resolution against the project and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's direct appeals to the Prime Minister.

Karnataka contends that the project won't impede Tamil Nadu's water rights. However, Tamil Nadu argues it contradicts the Cauvery Tribunal's final award and Supreme Court's order, threatening farmers during dry spells. Duraimurugan reiterated Tamil Nadu's determination against the dam, debunking claims of Supreme Court approval.

