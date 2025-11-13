Left Menu

Delhi High Court Updates: Key Cases and Decisions

The Delhi High Court extended the deadline for a lawyer involved in a rape case to surrender and sought a response from authorities on ensuring free education for needy children.

Updated: 13-11-2025 20:49 IST
The Delhi High Court has extended the deadline for a lawyer, accused in a rape case by a woman advocate, to surrender. The new deadline is set for November 17.

In another major development, the court has directed the government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to report on steps taken to ensure that children who are beggars, destitute, or migrants receive compulsory and free education.

These high-profile cases reflect the judiciary's focus on critical social and legal issues, from gender-based violence to children's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

