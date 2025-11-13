Cross-Border Tensions: Afghan Nationals Implicated in Pakistan Bombings
Pakistan accused Afghan nationals of conducting two suicide bombings, escalating tensions between the neighbors. The attacks near a courthouse and a military school underscore issues with the Afghan Taliban, who deny Pakistani militants' presence. Relations with Afghanistan and India remain strained amid accusations and ongoing regional conflicts.
In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Pakistan has accused Afghan nationals of orchestrating two deadly suicide bombings on its soil. The incidents highlight deepening strains between the neighboring countries, with the Pakistani government accusing the Afghan Taliban of harboring militants.
The Pakistani Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, asserted that the involvement of Afghans in attacks on a courthouse and a military school poses a serious concern. In response, the Afghan Taliban rejected the allegations, claiming to have neutralized Pakistani nationals linked to the Islamic State.
The bombings exacerbate an already strained relationship marked by recent border clashes and mutual accusations of supporting terrorism. The delicate geopolitical balance remains at risk, with India also playing a crucial role in the complex web of regional rivalries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
