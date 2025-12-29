Deadly Clash: Turkish Police Engage in Fierce Battle with IS Militants

A violent altercation claimed the lives of three Turkish police officers and six Islamic State militants during a gunfight in northwest Turkey on Monday, as reported by the Interior Minister. The clash occurred in Yalova, south of Istanbul, following the detention of more than 100 suspected IS militants planning holiday attacks.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the injuries of eight police officers and another security force member during a prolonged raid on the property. The operation is part of Turkey's intensified actions against IS militants amid their resurgence on a global scale.

Turkey's efforts align with international moves, such as the United States' strike in Nigeria and actions in Syria. The Turkish police have detained 138 IS suspects this month, conducting raids on 108 addresses across 15 provinces.

(With inputs from agencies.)