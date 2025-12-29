Left Menu

Deadly Clash: Turkish Police Engage in Fierce Battle with IS Militants

A gunfight in northwest Turkey left three Turkish police officers and six IS militants dead. The raid followed detentions of over 100 IS suspects planning holiday attacks. Turkey has heightened its operations against IS, echoing global action against the militant group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:00 IST
Deadly Clash: Turkish Police Engage in Fierce Battle with IS Militants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A violent altercation claimed the lives of three Turkish police officers and six Islamic State militants during a gunfight in northwest Turkey on Monday, as reported by the Interior Minister. The clash occurred in Yalova, south of Istanbul, following the detention of more than 100 suspected IS militants planning holiday attacks.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the injuries of eight police officers and another security force member during a prolonged raid on the property. The operation is part of Turkey's intensified actions against IS militants amid their resurgence on a global scale.

Turkey's efforts align with international moves, such as the United States' strike in Nigeria and actions in Syria. The Turkish police have detained 138 IS suspects this month, conducting raids on 108 addresses across 15 provinces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Pledges $2 Billion to Boost U.N. Humanitarian Aid

U.S. Pledges $2 Billion to Boost U.N. Humanitarian Aid

 Global
2
Political Shake-Up: Rakhi Jadhav Joins BJP, Jolting NCP (SP)

Political Shake-Up: Rakhi Jadhav Joins BJP, Jolting NCP (SP)

 India
3
Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

Odisha's Chilly Spell: A Cold Wave Envelops the State

 India
4
Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

Deadly Clash: Turkish Police and IS Militants Engage in Intense Gunfight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025