Amit Shah Promises Justice: Delhi Blast's Global Message

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured on Thursday that those responsible for the recent blast in Delhi, which claimed 13 lives, will be met with severe consequences. Speaking via video link during an inauguration ceremony in Gujarat's Mehsana district, Shah emphasized the government's commitment to delivering justice.

The blast occurred near the Red Fort on Monday, prompting Shah to cancel his planned visit to Gujarat. Instead, he extended his condolences to the victims' families and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to impose strict penalties on the perpetrators of the attack.

He noted Modi's leadership in combating terrorism internationally and underscored India's determination to prevent such acts from recurring. Though Shah was scheduled to inaugurate events in Ahmedabad, the severity of the blast underscored a united front against terrorism on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)