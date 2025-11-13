Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Look-Out Circular Against Fraud Accused

The Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed the plea of Asad Khan, who sought to cancel a Look-Out Circular (LOC) linked to a fraudulent land sale case. Justice Pankaj Purohit affirmed the legality of the circular, underscoring its necessity amid significant financial transactions abroad by Khan.

The petitioner's legal challenge, terming the LOC as 'arbitrary' and 'illegal,' was countered by the state government with evidence of potential absconding. The government underscored the circular's role as a judicial safeguard, given allegations of forgery and fraud against Khan.

Despite Khan's contentions regarding his rights to personal liberty, the court maintained that the issued circular was appropriate. This judicial stance supports ongoing investigations and ensures the accused remains available for necessary legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)