Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Look-Out Circular Against Fraud Accused

The Uttarakhand High Court has rejected Asad Khan's plea to cancel a Look-Out Circular issued against him over fraudulent land sale allegations. The court found no illegality in the circular, as evidence suggests potential flight risk. Khan argued the notice violated his rights, but the state deemed it necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:36 IST
Uttarakhand High Court Upholds Look-Out Circular Against Fraud Accused
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has dismissed the plea of Asad Khan, who sought to cancel a Look-Out Circular (LOC) linked to a fraudulent land sale case. Justice Pankaj Purohit affirmed the legality of the circular, underscoring its necessity amid significant financial transactions abroad by Khan.

The petitioner's legal challenge, terming the LOC as 'arbitrary' and 'illegal,' was countered by the state government with evidence of potential absconding. The government underscored the circular's role as a judicial safeguard, given allegations of forgery and fraud against Khan.

Despite Khan's contentions regarding his rights to personal liberty, the court maintained that the issued circular was appropriate. This judicial stance supports ongoing investigations and ensures the accused remains available for necessary legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Varun Chakravarthy Leads Tamil Nadu in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

 India
2
Tripura Embarks on Ambitious Rs 207 Crore Development Journey

Tripura Embarks on Ambitious Rs 207 Crore Development Journey

 India
3
Haryana's Crackdown on Negligence: Engineers Face Departmental Action

Haryana's Crackdown on Negligence: Engineers Face Departmental Action

 India
4
Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

Kerala High Court Permits Scientific Tests at Sabarimala Temple

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025