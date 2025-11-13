U.S. Treasury Targets Hysa Family for Alleged Money Laundering Network

The U.S. Treasury took decisive action on Thursday by sanctioning the Hysa family, accusing them of using their widespread network of casinos and restaurants to launder money for the notorious Sinaloa Cartel.

This move, coordinated with Mexican authorities, saw six family members and an associate, along with businesses in Mexico, Canada, and Poland, subject to sanctions. The U.S. also restricted these casino fronts from accessing its financial system.

The Hysa family has consistently denied any organized crime links, but the U.S. asserts that Luftar Hysa coordinated money transfers from Mexico to the U.S. The crackdown follows Mexico's suspension of 13 casinos over similar allegations, although connections between the actions remain unclear.

