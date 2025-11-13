Left Menu

Assam Unveils Tewary Commission Report on 1983 Nellie Massacre

Assam's government will release the Tewary Commission's report on the 1983 Nellie massacre to the public. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision, aiming to ensure transparency and make the findings available to the state assembly. This report is significant for understanding Assam’s historical demographic changes.

Updated: 13-11-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:56 IST
  • India

Assam's government has decided to make the Tewary Commission report on the 1983 Nellie massacre publicly available, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. This commission was established to probe the violence that resulted in over 2,000 deaths and displaced thousands.

The report, established under then Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, has long been absent from the public domain. Sarma disclosed that despite assurances in 1987 to distribute printed copies, it was never fulfilled. The cabinet has now resolved to circulate both hard and soft copies to members of the legislative assembly and add them to the assembly library's collection.

The report highlights Assam's demographic shifts since 1951, documenting how local farmland diminished and broader socio-political changes. It captures a historical narrative vital to understanding the Assamese identity, making its publication crucial.

