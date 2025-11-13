Unrest in Bagalkote: Sugarcane Blaze Sparks Controversy

Tensions escalated in Bagalkote district after tractors carrying sugarcane were set ablaze, allegedly by miscreants, amidst ongoing farmer protests.

The protests, fueled by demands for Rs 3,500 per tonne, saw disruptions and stone-pelting, injuring several individuals, as reported by police sources.

Authorities issued prohibitory orders to maintain order while investigations into the incident are underway. Political figures criticized the government's handling, with calls for compensation for farmers' losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)