SNAP Benefits Resume Post-Shutdown: Navigating the Catch-Up

Following the conclusion of the longest US government shutdown, state officials are racing to ensure the distribution of full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to millions. However, delays of up to a week are still possible for some recipients.

The Trump administration's shifting policies and a series of court rulings have resulted in uneven distribution of November benefits under SNAP. While several states managed to issue full benefits, others only provided partial or no aid before the shutdown ended, according to an Associated Press tally.

State governments are addressing the backlog with urgency. Governor Patrick Morrisey assured West Virginia beneficiaries their full November benefits by Friday, while Illinois is working hard yet cautiously to provide complete aid. Meanwhile, Missouri awaits USDA guidance to disburse remaining November payments efficiently.

