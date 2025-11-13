Left Menu

Legal Showdown: Comey and James Fight Indictments

Former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James are challenging their indictments, questioning the legality of U.S. attorney Lindsey Halligan's appointment by Trump. A judge is assessing the validity of grand jury transcripts, which could impact the charges against Comey and James.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 23:57 IST
In a significant legal battle, former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James are seeking to have their criminal charges dismissed. Their attorneys argue that Lindsey Halligan, appointed by former President Donald Trump, was unlawfully serving as U.S. attorney when the indictments were made.

At a federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie is scrutinizing the Justice Department's process, particularly the absence of full grand jury transcripts. The appointments and legal procedures under review could potentially dissolve the charges against Comey and James, with trials scheduled for January.

Cameron deliberated on Halligan's appointment, citing possible violations of federal law concerning interim appointments. The case underscores issues of legal propriety and procedural transparency within the Justice Department under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

