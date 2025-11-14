Devastation in Kyiv: Russian Strikes Cause Chaos and Fire

In an aggressive assault early on Friday, Russian forces unleashed a barrage of drones and missiles on Kyiv, resulting in extensive damage to residential areas and igniting fires across the capital, according to city officials.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that 11 individuals sustained injuries, four of whom were hospitalized. Critical damage was recorded in several high-rise buildings, as well as a school and medical facility, due to the debris and flames.

Kyiv's heating infrastructure was compromised, with interruptions in service and potential disruptions to electricity and water. Images circulating on social media captured the aftermath of the strikes, showing flames and residents amidst the wreckage.