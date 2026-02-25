Transforming Andhra Pradesh: The Rare Earth Element Corridor

In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh government is positioning the state as a 'rare earth element corridor'. This initiative, highlighted by Mines Minister K Ravindra during a workshop in Vijayawada, aims to leverage the state's rich beach sand minerals for industrial growth.

The minister emphasized the substantial mineral resources along the Andhra Pradesh coastline, which are essential for the development of clean energy, electric vehicles, electronics, aerospace, and defense sectors.

With 16 identified mineral reserves spanning over 16,000 hectares, the state's strategic initiative is set to boost economic development and transform Andhra Pradesh into Swarna Andhra, or 'golden Andhra'.

(With inputs from agencies.)