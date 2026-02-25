Left Menu

Transforming Andhra Pradesh: The Rare Earth Element Corridor

Andhra Pradesh's government is working to transform the state into a 'rare earth element corridor', focusing on beach sand minerals crucial to industries. This plan aims at economic development and boosting clean energy, electric vehicles, electronics, aerospace, and defense sectors, capitalizing on its coastline's mineral wealth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:07 IST
Transforming Andhra Pradesh: The Rare Earth Element Corridor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh government is positioning the state as a 'rare earth element corridor'. This initiative, highlighted by Mines Minister K Ravindra during a workshop in Vijayawada, aims to leverage the state's rich beach sand minerals for industrial growth.

The minister emphasized the substantial mineral resources along the Andhra Pradesh coastline, which are essential for the development of clean energy, electric vehicles, electronics, aerospace, and defense sectors.

With 16 identified mineral reserves spanning over 16,000 hectares, the state's strategic initiative is set to boost economic development and transform Andhra Pradesh into Swarna Andhra, or 'golden Andhra'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elliott Management Eyes Stake in London Stock Exchange Group, Calms Break-Up Concerns

Elliott Management Eyes Stake in London Stock Exchange Group, Calms Break-Up...

 Global
2
Trade Talks: U.S.-Canada Seek Path to Agreement Amid Rising Tensions

Trade Talks: U.S.-Canada Seek Path to Agreement Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

 Global
4
Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026