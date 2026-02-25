Left Menu

Devastating Attack in Adamawa: A Community Under Siege

At least 25 people were killed in a brutal attack on two villages in Adamawa State, Nigeria. The attacks, carried out by gunmen dressed as soldiers, highlight the ongoing insecurity in the northeast, a hotbed for Boko Haram and ISWAP. Many have fled the area for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 25 people lost their lives as gunmen attacked two villages in Adamawa State, Nigeria, late on Tuesday, according to residents and state officials. Several houses were also set ablaze in the violent incidents.

The villages of Kirchinga and Garaha, located near the Sambisa Forest—a known operational base for Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)—were targeted. These assaults underscore the persistent insecurity in northeast Nigeria, despite numerous military interventions over the past 17 years.

Abubakar Lawan Kanuri, the head of Kirchinga village, reported that the attackers, wearing military uniforms, misled residents into believing they were friendly forces. Meanwhile, Musa Isa from Garaha recounted how gunmen, arriving on over 50 motorcycles, attacked a military base and claimed more civilian lives. In the aftermath, scores of villagers have fled to Mubi for safety. State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri denounced the acts as 'cowardly terrorism' and vowed to counter such efforts to destabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

