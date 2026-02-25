Crackdown on Illegal Mining Sparks Ecological Concerns in Jammu

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday executed surprise inspections across the Jammu division, responding to complaints about unlawful mining activities allegedly perpetrated by mining block holders with the cooperation of certain officers. The ACB's special teams aimed to curb illegal extraction and environment-related violations at various sites.

During the investigations, ACB agents thoroughly searched stone crushers in Bajalta, Gandyal, Kaller, Doongi, and several other locations. Inspections also occurred at the district mineral office in Rajouri and mining blocks in Saranu, Anji, and Arnas. Preliminary results indicated widespread illegal mining and ecological degradation due to breaches of operational terms.

Authorities confiscated mobile phones, computers, and important documents from the sites, which are now being reviewed to identify the extent of misconduct and assign accountability. The ACB's investigation remains ongoing as it seeks to address these environmental issues.

