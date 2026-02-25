Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Team Shines in Ranji Trophy Final

The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team is showcasing exceptional performance in the Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka. With confidence and flair, they reached 527 for 6 by the second day. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah lauds the team, emphasizing his enthusiastic support and their remarkable debut in the finals.

Updated: 25-02-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team delivered a stellar performance in the Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka, demonstrating an innate confidence and flair. As they reached an impressive 527 for 6 on the second day's stumps, the team showcased their readiness for this prestigious domestic cricket tournament.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media to express his admiration for the team's aggression and skill on the field. His post highlighted how closely he has been following the team's journey in the competition, marking a significant interest in domestic cricket for him.

This is a remarkable debut for the Jammu and Kashmir team in the Ranji Trophy finals, and their performance is setting a new benchmark in cricket, inspiring supporters and enthusiasts across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

