Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Team Shines in Ranji Trophy Final

The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team delivered a stellar performance in the Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka, demonstrating an innate confidence and flair. As they reached an impressive 527 for 6 on the second day's stumps, the team showcased their readiness for this prestigious domestic cricket tournament.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media to express his admiration for the team's aggression and skill on the field. His post highlighted how closely he has been following the team's journey in the competition, marking a significant interest in domestic cricket for him.

This is a remarkable debut for the Jammu and Kashmir team in the Ranji Trophy finals, and their performance is setting a new benchmark in cricket, inspiring supporters and enthusiasts across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)