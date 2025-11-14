U.S. Approves $330 Million Military Parts Sale to Taiwan

The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a significant foreign military sale to Taiwan, valued at $330 million. Announced by the Pentagon on Thursday, this sale comprises fighter jet parts essential for maintaining Taiwan's aerial fleet.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) has initiated the purchase, covering non-standard components, spare and repair parts, consumables, and accessories. The agreement also includes repair and return support for F-16, C-130, and Indigenous Defense Fighter aircraft. Additionally, both U.S. government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services form part of the deal.

This military sale not only enhances Taiwan's defense systems but is also in alignment with existing U.S. laws and policy frameworks, reaffirming ongoing bilateral cooperation.