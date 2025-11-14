U.S. Approves $330 Million Military Parts Sale to Taiwan
The U.S. State Department has authorized a $330 million sale of fighter jet spare and repair parts to Taiwan. This decision supports Taiwan's military capabilities by providing essential components and services for various aircraft. The sale aligns with U.S. regulations and bilateral agreements between the nations.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department has given the green light for a significant foreign military sale to Taiwan, valued at $330 million. Announced by the Pentagon on Thursday, this sale comprises fighter jet parts essential for maintaining Taiwan's aerial fleet.
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) has initiated the purchase, covering non-standard components, spare and repair parts, consumables, and accessories. The agreement also includes repair and return support for F-16, C-130, and Indigenous Defense Fighter aircraft. Additionally, both U.S. government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services form part of the deal.
This military sale not only enhances Taiwan's defense systems but is also in alignment with existing U.S. laws and policy frameworks, reaffirming ongoing bilateral cooperation.
ALSO READ
U.S. Approves $100 Million Communication System Sale to Iraq
Eicher Motors: Accelerating Success with Record Profits and Sales
Tragedy in the Sky: Turkiye Grounds C-130 Planes After Fatal Crash
Hyundai and Kia Achieve Milestone with Over One Million Hybrid Sales
Mystery Crash in Georgia: The Fate of Turkey's C-130