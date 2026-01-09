Germany Sets Base in Winston-Salem for 2024 World Cup

Germany's national soccer team will make Winston-Salem, North Carolina, their base camp for the 2024 World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States. This strategic location aims to minimize travel time and maximize training efficiency.

The team, led by coach Julian Nagelsmann, emphasized the importance of proximity to training facilities. 'We have three football pitches here in excellent condition that meet all our sporting requirements,' Nagelsmann said, noting they can be reached on foot or by bike in under ten minutes.

The Germans will start their World Cup journey against Curacao in Houston, Texas, before moving on to matches in Toronto and New York. Following poor performances in the last two tournaments, Germany is determined to make a strong comeback and win their fifth World Cup title.

