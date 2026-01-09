Left Menu

Germany Sets Base in Winston-Salem for 2024 World Cup

Germany's national soccer team will be based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for the 2024 World Cup. They aim to reduce travel time by training at nearby facilities. The team is set on winning the tournament to reclaim their status as a global football powerhouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's national soccer team will make Winston-Salem, North Carolina, their base camp for the 2024 World Cup, co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States. This strategic location aims to minimize travel time and maximize training efficiency.

The team, led by coach Julian Nagelsmann, emphasized the importance of proximity to training facilities. 'We have three football pitches here in excellent condition that meet all our sporting requirements,' Nagelsmann said, noting they can be reached on foot or by bike in under ten minutes.

The Germans will start their World Cup journey against Curacao in Houston, Texas, before moving on to matches in Toronto and New York. Following poor performances in the last two tournaments, Germany is determined to make a strong comeback and win their fifth World Cup title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Iran's Economic Unrest: From Currency Crash to Nationwide Protests

Daring Robbery Attempt Foiled in Greater Noida Elevator

38 Bangladeshi Nationals Set for Deportation from India

Netherlands Navigates Uncharted Waters with Minority Cabinet Formation

