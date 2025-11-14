Left Menu

Tragic Highway Inferno: Unraveling the Catastrophic Crash on Navale Bridge

A horrific crash involving multiple vehicles on the Navale Bridge of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway resulted in eight deaths and injuries to 14. The accident was caused by a suspected brake failure in a container truck. Legal action has been taken against the truck's deceased driver, cleaner, and owner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, a tragic crash on the notorious Navale Bridge claimed eight lives and left 14 injured. According to Pune police, the calamity unfolded when a large container truck, suspected of experiencing brake failure, lost control and collided with several vehicles, including two large trucks and a car.

The impact caused a massive fire engulfing all three vehicles. Authorities are pursuing legal action against the deceased driver, Rustam Khan, and his assistant, Mushtaq Khan, alongside the vehicle's owner, Tahir Khan. The victims tragically included a family returning from a pilgrimage and a Satara district resident.

The incident highlights ongoing safety concerns on the Navale Bridge, a known accident-prone area. Pune's Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol is expected to visit the scene with officials from the National Highway Authority of India and other local authorities to address these concerns.

