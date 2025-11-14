Left Menu

Massive Cocaine Bust Leads to Money Laundering Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur in connection with a money laundering case tied to the seizure of over 80 kg of cocaine. The operation involves scrutiny of at least five premises, linked to a case a year ago involving multiple arrests and significant cash seizure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate launched a series of searches in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur on Friday, as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking-related money laundering case. The operation is linked to the major seizure of over 80 kg of cocaine, officials revealed.

Enforcement teams are inspecting at least five locations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This action follows a significant seizure by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) exactly a year ago, where 82.53 kg of high-grade cocaine, valued at approximately Rs 900 crore, was confiscated in Delhi's Janakpuri and Nangloi areas.

As part of the crackdown, five individuals, mostly identified as hawala operators, were arrested, and cash amounting to over Rs 4 crore was seized. The drug haul, originally intended for shipment to Australia, represents one of the largest seizures of its kind in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

