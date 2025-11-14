Massive Cocaine Bust Leads to Money Laundering Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate launched a series of searches in Delhi-NCR and Jaipur on Friday, as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking-related money laundering case. The operation is linked to the major seizure of over 80 kg of cocaine, officials revealed.

Enforcement teams are inspecting at least five locations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This action follows a significant seizure by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) exactly a year ago, where 82.53 kg of high-grade cocaine, valued at approximately Rs 900 crore, was confiscated in Delhi's Janakpuri and Nangloi areas.

As part of the crackdown, five individuals, mostly identified as hawala operators, were arrested, and cash amounting to over Rs 4 crore was seized. The drug haul, originally intended for shipment to Australia, represents one of the largest seizures of its kind in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)