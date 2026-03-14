Coal's Comeback: Jaipur's Culinary Scene Shift Amidst LPG Shortage

In Jaipur, a spike in the demand for coal has occurred as local eateries grapple with a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. Small restaurants and dhabas in the city's congested lanes are resorting to coal-fired 'bhattis' to keep their businesses running as LPG supplies fall short.

Coal traders, including Deepak Khandelwal, have noted a significant rise in coal demand over recent days. He cites a notable increase in coal buying, particularly in Jaipur's walled city, where the absence of LPG cylinders has forced many establishments to reconsider traditional cooking methods.

Coal's rising cost and the challenge of smoke and ash are new impediments as eateries pivot back to traditional fuels. Meanwhile, the shortage's ripple effects are also felt at local CNG stations, where autorickshaw drivers endure long waits for refueling.

(With inputs from agencies.)