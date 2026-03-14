Left Menu

Coal's Comeback: Jaipur's Culinary Scene Shift Amidst LPG Shortage

Amid a shortage of LPG cylinders, the demand for coal has surged in Jaipur, forcing local eateries to revert to traditional coal-fired cooking. This shift highlights the challenges faced by restaurant owners as gas supplies dwindle, impacting their operations and prompting a temporary reliance on coal and firewood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:13 IST
Coal's Comeback: Jaipur's Culinary Scene Shift Amidst LPG Shortage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jaipur, a spike in the demand for coal has occurred as local eateries grapple with a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. Small restaurants and dhabas in the city's congested lanes are resorting to coal-fired 'bhattis' to keep their businesses running as LPG supplies fall short.

Coal traders, including Deepak Khandelwal, have noted a significant rise in coal demand over recent days. He cites a notable increase in coal buying, particularly in Jaipur's walled city, where the absence of LPG cylinders has forced many establishments to reconsider traditional cooking methods.

Coal's rising cost and the challenge of smoke and ash are new impediments as eateries pivot back to traditional fuels. Meanwhile, the shortage's ripple effects are also felt at local CNG stations, where autorickshaw drivers endure long waits for refueling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026