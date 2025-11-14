NZ to Push Climate Cooperation as Minister Heads to COP30 in Brazil

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts will represent New Zealand on the world stage next week as he travels to Belém, Brazil, for the 30th annual United Nations Climate Change Summit (COP30). The global conference, one of the most significant diplomatic gatherings in the climate calendar, will bring together governments, scientists, business leaders, and civil society to advance international efforts under the Paris Agreement.

Minister Watts said New Zealand’s presence at COP30 is essential to ensuring that global climate rules remain fair, effective, and aligned with the interests of both the national economy and the wider Pacific region. With climate impacts intensifying worldwide, he noted that strong, coordinated international action is crucial for safeguarding economic stability, protecting vulnerable communities, and enabling long-term resilience.

COP30 will focus on how countries continue to implement the Paris Agreement, the landmark treaty aimed at limiting global temperature rise and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Delegates will negotiate mechanisms for accelerating emissions cuts, enhancing transparency, scaling up climate finance, and strengthening global cooperation across sectors including energy, agriculture, transport, and industry.

Minister Watts reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to honouring New Zealand’s climate obligations. He emphasised that the transition to a low-emissions, climate-resilient economy is not only necessary but presents new opportunities for innovation, investment, and economic growth. At the Summit, he plans to highlight New Zealand’s strengths in clean energy, technology, research, and sustainable agriculture—while seeking deeper partnerships to accelerate progress at home.

In addition to participating in formal negotiations, Minister Watts will meet with key counterparts from around the world, including climate ministers from Australia and Pacific Island nations. These discussions will focus on regional cooperation, climate finance, emissions reduction strategies, and support for Pacific resilience. Watts will also advocate for Australia’s bid to host a Pacific-focused COP next year, a move intended to strengthen global recognition of the climate challenges facing Pacific neighbours.

The Minister will also meet with New Zealand delegations attending COP30, including youth representatives, experts, and civil society groups contributing to climate advocacy and international dialogue.

On his way to Belém, Minister Watts will make a stop in São Paulo, where he will promote New Zealand companies developing clean-tech and sustainability-focused products for the Latin American market. The visit aims to expand commercial opportunities for businesses working in renewable energy, agritech, emissions management, and other climate-aligned industries.

Watts will depart New Zealand on Sunday, 16 November, and return on Friday, 21 November. He will be accompanied by Deborah Russell, Labour’s spokesperson for Climate Change, reflecting ongoing cross-party support for New Zealand’s international climate commitments.

As the world prepares for another pivotal UN climate gathering, Minister Watts says New Zealand’s engagement is critical to ensuring the Paris Agreement remains strong, credible, and capable of driving the ambitious global action needed to protect future generations.