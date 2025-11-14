Left Menu

1,200 km Chase: Delhi Police Nab Carjacker in Bihar

The Delhi Police successfully apprehended a carjacker in Bihar's Vaishali after an extensive 1,200 km search. The arrested individual, Chandan, and his associate Aamir, allegedly planned to transport illegal liquor using the stolen vehicle during the Bihar Assembly elections. Investigation and further proceedings are ongoing.

The Delhi Police have apprehended a man involved in a carjacking incident after a rigorous 1,200-km search, concluding in Bihar's Vaishali. The operation resulted in the recovery of the vehicle, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Chandan, 30, the primary accused, alongside Aamir, had reportedly aimed to utilize the stolen car for transporting illicit liquor during the Bihar Assembly elections. The carjacking incident was initially reported on September 27 at a police station in Delhi's Dwarka area. The victim reported that two men requested a ride from New Delhi Railway Station to Dwarka and subsequently assaulted the driver to seize the vehicle, a police spokesperson stated.

Upon receiving the report, an FIR was lodged, and a detailed investigation ensued. The police meticulously reviewed CCTV footage and gathered local intelligence, ultimately tracking the car's route along the Yamuna Expressway near Agra. Despite identifying the vehicle's location, the suspect had advanced nearly 500 km. Persistent efforts led to Chandan's arrest in Bihar, while the investigation continues, authorities added.

