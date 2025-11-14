Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Condemns Delhi Blast, Celebrates Women's Cricket Success

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet passed a resolution condemning a recent Delhi bomb blast and congratulating the Indian women's cricket team and player Deepti Sharma for their achievements. Proposals include promotions in the judiciary, reduced stamp duty on rental agreements, land transfers for a medical college, and amendments to UP Lekhpal Service Rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:46 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, in a significant move on Friday, issued a strong condemnation of the recent Delhi bomb blast, labeling the attack as 'cowardly'. This resolution comes amid a slate of 20 approved proposals, showcasing the government's multifaceted approach to current socio-political issues.

Celebrating sporting success, the Cabinet also hailed the Indian women's cricket team and star all-rounder Deepti Sharma for their recent achievements on the international stage. This marks a moment of pride particularly for Uttar Pradesh, as Sharma is a native of the state.

Among key administrative decisions, promotions for 156 private secretaries at the Allahabad High Court and reduced stamp duty on rental agreements were approved. Additionally, land was transferred for the establishment of Baghpat Medical College. The UP Lekhpal Service Rules underwent amendments to bolster opportunities for chainmen, enhancing career progression within the department.

