Fraud Unveiled: ATM Scam Racket Busted in Delhi

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended three individuals connected to extensive ATM frauds across the West Delhi district, recovering more than Rs 42.57 lakh in cash, according to official statements made on Friday.

The arrests followed a tip-off received on November 12, which led investigators to a suspect identified from prior CCTV footage at an ATM in Tilak Nagar. The suspect, Simran Sandhu, 48, from Vishnu Garden, was caught red-handed using a fraudulent ATM card to withdraw cash. Police have reported the seizure of Rs 50,000 in cash, three ATM cards, a mobile phone, and a scooter from him. Sandhu disclosed that the cards were supplied by associates Sanjeev Arora, alias Sunny, and Vicky Tandon.

Further investigations led to Sanjeev Arora, 51, considered the mastermind and supplier of the fraudulent cards. Police have recovered 11 ATM cards and Rs 42.07 lakh in cash from Arora, who has a history of cybercrime offenses. Vicky Tandon, 44, was also arrested for divulging information on accounts with sufficient funds. Authorities are continuing efforts to locate two more suspects, Shubham and Mahender, who remain at large.

