Justice Delivered: Family Receives Compensation for Fatal Road Accident

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has granted compensation of Rs 38.26 lakh to the family of Deepak Singh, who succumbed to injuries from a road accident in 2017.

On a July day, Singh fell victim to a car collision while crossing a red light at the main GT Road Bus Stand in Khampur, Delhi. The accident, caused by rash and negligent driving, had devastating effects, leading to Singh's demise despite medical intervention.

Presiding Officer Richa Manchanda confirmed the compensation, acknowledging Singh as his family's sole breadwinner. The insurance company, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Co. Ltd, will shoulder the financial responsibility.