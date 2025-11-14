Left Menu

Justice Delivered: Family Receives Compensation for Fatal Road Accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded Rs 38.26 lakh to Deepak Singh's family after he died in a 2017 road accident. Singh, hit by a negligent driver, was the family's sole breadwinner. The tribunal held the driver accountable, with the insurer liable for compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has granted compensation of Rs 38.26 lakh to the family of Deepak Singh, who succumbed to injuries from a road accident in 2017.

On a July day, Singh fell victim to a car collision while crossing a red light at the main GT Road Bus Stand in Khampur, Delhi. The accident, caused by rash and negligent driving, had devastating effects, leading to Singh's demise despite medical intervention.

Presiding Officer Richa Manchanda confirmed the compensation, acknowledging Singh as his family's sole breadwinner. The insurance company, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Co. Ltd, will shoulder the financial responsibility.

