Financial Boost for Assam's Rural Local Bodies: Untied Grants Released

The Union government has allocated XV FC grants during 2025–26 to support rural local bodies in Assam. This funding includes the second instalment of untied grants and the release of a previously withheld portion. The funds are designated for district, block, and gram panchayats in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Union government has issued XV FC grants for the financial year 2025–26 to bolster rural local governance in Assam, the Panchayati Raj Ministry announced.

This release includes a second batch of untied grants for 2024–25, amounting to Rs 219.24 crore, covering all eligible district, block, and gram panchayats.

An additional Rs 4,698 crore of previously held funds has also been made available. Coordinated by India's Finance Ministry, these grants support panchayati raj institutions and rural local bodies in addressing essential local tasks, separate from salary and administrative expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

