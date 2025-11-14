Financial Boost for Assam's Rural Local Bodies: Untied Grants Released

The Union government has issued XV FC grants for the financial year 2025–26 to bolster rural local governance in Assam, the Panchayati Raj Ministry announced.

This release includes a second batch of untied grants for 2024–25, amounting to Rs 219.24 crore, covering all eligible district, block, and gram panchayats.

An additional Rs 4,698 crore of previously held funds has also been made available. Coordinated by India's Finance Ministry, these grants support panchayati raj institutions and rural local bodies in addressing essential local tasks, separate from salary and administrative expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)