Effective Measures: Pakistani Forces Eliminate Terror Threats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistani security forces successfully eliminated 26 terrorists in a series of intelligence-based operations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The operations took place in Bajaur, Kohat, and Karak districts, effectively targeting terrorist hideouts without civilian casualties. Efforts continue to remove remaining threats amid a rise in terrorist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decisive crackdown on terrorist activities, Pakistani security forces have successfully neutralized 26 insurgents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The operations, grounded in precise intelligence, were conducted in Bajaur, Kohat, and Karak districts. Officials report that these strategic engagements effectively targeted active terrorist cells.

The largest operation occurred in Bajaur's Gaddar village, resulting in the elimination of 22 terrorists. This action followed credible intelligence and was carried out with community cooperation, ensuring civilian safety. Meanwhile, police engagements in Kohat and Karak saw the death of four more terrorists, further dismantling the network.

The heightened security measures follow a rise in regional terror incidents and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan's renewed hostilities. Pakistani authorities affirm their unwavering resolve to eradicate terrorism, continuing operations until all threats are nullified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

