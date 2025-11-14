Effective Measures: Pakistani Forces Eliminate Terror Threats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a decisive crackdown on terrorist activities, Pakistani security forces have successfully neutralized 26 insurgents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The operations, grounded in precise intelligence, were conducted in Bajaur, Kohat, and Karak districts. Officials report that these strategic engagements effectively targeted active terrorist cells.

The largest operation occurred in Bajaur's Gaddar village, resulting in the elimination of 22 terrorists. This action followed credible intelligence and was carried out with community cooperation, ensuring civilian safety. Meanwhile, police engagements in Kohat and Karak saw the death of four more terrorists, further dismantling the network.

The heightened security measures follow a rise in regional terror incidents and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan's renewed hostilities. Pakistani authorities affirm their unwavering resolve to eradicate terrorism, continuing operations until all threats are nullified.

(With inputs from agencies.)